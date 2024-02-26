Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright Visits Team Fairchild

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, speaks to 92nd Air Refueling Wing Senior Non-Commissioned Officers during a lunch at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 26, 2024. Wright visited various places on Fairchild AFB including the Warrior Dining Facility, the Tech. Sgt. Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School, hangar two, the 92nd Medical Group and dental clinic. This visit also included a professional development seminar at the base theater where he spoke about his own experiences in the military, working up to becoming the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force whilekeeping a positive mindset through challenges. This seminar also served as a question and answers session that opened the floor for Airmen in the audience to ask questions in an open format. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

    TAGS

    CMSAF
    Fairchild
    92nd Air Refueling Wing
    92nd Medical Group

