Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright Visits Team Fairchild

Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, left, answers Tech. Sgt. Aaron Smith’s, an Aircrew Flight Equipment craftsman assigned to the 92nd Operational Support Squadron, questions during Wright’s professional development seminar at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Feb. 26, 2024. Wright spoke about his own experiences in the military, working up to becoming the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force while keeping a positive mindset through challenges. This seminar also served as a question and answers session that opened the floor for Airmen in the audience to ask questions in an open format. Wright also visited various places on Fairchild AFB including the Warrior Dining Facility, the Tech. Sgt. Herman Mackey Airman Leadership School, hangar two, the 92nd Medical Group and dental clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

