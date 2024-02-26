U.S. Marines and Japan Ground Self Defense Force service members conduct a fire support control center training as part of Iron Fist 24 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 28, 2024. The training was held to familiarize U.S. Marine and JGSDF joint traffic air controllers how to conduct fire support missions in a bilateral environment. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF and the JMSDF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew King)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 18:11 Photo ID: 8260715 VIRIN: 240228-M-WM087-1059 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 9.8 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American and Japanese Military Conduct FSCC [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.