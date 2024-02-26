Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American and Japanese Military Conduct FSCC [Image 10 of 10]

    American and Japanese Military Conduct FSCC

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew King 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines and Japan Ground Self Defense Force service members conduct a fire support control center training as part of Iron Fist 24 on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 28, 2024. The training was held to familiarize U.S. Marine and JGSDF joint traffic air controllers how to conduct fire support missions in a bilateral environment. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the JGSDF and the JMSDF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew King)

    TAGS

    Japan Ground Self Defense Force
    Iron Fist
    FSCC
    ARDB
    Fire Support Control Center

