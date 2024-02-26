Civilian contractors carry the TRV-150 onto a platform during Project Convergence - Capstone 4 at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024. PC-C4 is a U.S. Army hosted Joint and Multinational, two-phase experiment to transform the Army and ensure war-winning readiness. The TRV-150 is designed to provide rapid and assured, highly automated aerial distribution of supply packages to small units operating in contested environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 17:43
|Photo ID:
|8260661
|VIRIN:
|240227-A-JU985-1041
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.99 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tactical Resupply Vehicle-150 Experiment Preparation [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS
