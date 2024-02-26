Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Resupply Vehicle-150 Experiment Preparation [Image 2 of 2]

    Tactical Resupply Vehicle-150 Experiment Preparation

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Samarion Hicks 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Civilian contractors carry the TRV-150 onto a platform during Project Convergence - Capstone 4 at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024. PC-C4 is a U.S. Army hosted Joint and Multinational, two-phase experiment to transform the Army and ensure war-winning readiness. The TRV-150 is designed to provide rapid and assured, highly automated aerial distribution of supply packages to small units operating in contested environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 17:43
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    This work, Tactical Resupply Vehicle-150 Experiment Preparation [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Futures Command
    Project Convergence
    Capstone 4
    ContinuousTransformation

