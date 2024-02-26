Civilian contractors carry the TRV-150 onto a platform during Project Convergence - Capstone 4 at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024. PC-C4 is a U.S. Army hosted Joint and Multinational, two-phase experiment to transform the Army and ensure war-winning readiness. The TRV-150 is designed to provide rapid and assured, highly automated aerial distribution of supply packages to small units operating in contested environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samarion Hicks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 17:43 Photo ID: 8260661 VIRIN: 240227-A-JU985-1041 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 15.99 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tactical Resupply Vehicle-150 Experiment Preparation [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.