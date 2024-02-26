Northern Warfare Challenge | 2024

Cadets compete in the 3rd Brigade Army ROTC Northern Warfare Challenge, La Crosse, Wis., Feb. 24, 2024. During day two of the competition, 49 teams took on a 14-mile ruck with a total elevation change of approximately 3,700 ft. at Grandad Bluff. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller)
