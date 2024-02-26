Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Warfare Challenge | 2024 [Image 17 of 19]

    Northern Warfare Challenge | 2024

    LA CROSSE, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets compete in the 3rd Brigade Army ROTC Northern Warfare Challenge, La Crosse, Wis., Feb. 24, 2024. During day two of the competition, 49 teams took on a 14-mile ruck with a total elevation change of approximately 3,700 ft. at Grandad Bluff. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller)

    This work, Northern Warfare Challenge | 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    Army ROTC
    United States Military Academy
    USACC
    3rd Brigade Army ROTC
    Northern Warfare Challenge

