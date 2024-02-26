Navy Wounded Warrior Trials at JBPHH - Cycling

Navy Wounded Warrior is hosting the 2024 Navy Team Trials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam February 22 through March 4. Sailors and Coast Guardsmen who are seriously wounded, ill, or injured are competing across 11 sports that have been adapted to their individual abilities. At the close of Team Trials, a selection from of athletes will be invited to participate in this year's Department of Defense Warrior Games in Orlando, Fla.



Navy Wounded Warrior coordinates the non-medical care of seriously wounded, ill, and injured Sailors and Coast Guardsmen and provides resources and support to their families and caregivers. Regional non-medical care providers tailor support to each enrolled service member’s recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration needs. The program allows service members and their families to focus on recovery without distraction.



Sailors and Coast Guardsmen may self-refer to Navy Wounded Warrior, or be referred by a family member, their command leadership or their medical team. Contact the Navy Wounded Warrior call center at 855-NAVY WWP / 855-628-9997, or email navywoundedwarrior.fct@navy.mil. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

