Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All Hands Award Quarters event at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 2 of 4]

    All Hands Award Quarters event at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (February 27, 2024) CTT1 Lovelace receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. The award was presented by Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, NWS Yorktown during an all hands award quarters event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 14:48
    Photo ID: 8260231
    VIRIN: 240227-N-TG517-9279
    Resolution: 4279x3497
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Award Quarters event at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    All Hands Award Quarters event at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    All Hands Award Quarters event at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    All Hands Award Quarters event at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    All Hands Award Quarters event at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Award Quarters
    Nelson Chapel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT