All Hands Award Quarters event at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (February 27, 2024) CTT1 Lovelace receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. The award was presented by Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, NWS Yorktown during an all hands award quarters event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

