Yorktown, Va. (February 27, 2024) CTT1 Lovelace receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. The award was presented by Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, NWS Yorktown during an all hands award quarters event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 14:48
Photo ID:
|8260229
VIRIN:
|240227-N-TG517-4638
Resolution:
|3885x3364
Size:
|1.95 MB
Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
This work, All Hands Award Quarters event at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
