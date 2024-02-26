Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service members may struggle with eating disorders [Image 3 of 3]

    Service members may struggle with eating disorders

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Studies have shown that military service members may face a higher risk of eating disorders. Children of service members may also be at increased risk according to a recent article in the International Journal of Eating Disorders. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 14:41
    Photo ID: 8260214
    VIRIN: 240228-D-HZ730-1416
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.65 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service members may struggle with eating disorders [Image 3 of 3], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

