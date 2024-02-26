Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pittsburgh District promotes STEM careers at Carnegie Science Center [Image 8 of 8]

    Pittsburgh District promotes STEM careers at Carnegie Science Center

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Mayss Saadoon, a project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, interacts with a boy during an event promoting careers in Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) at the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh, Feb. 16, 2024.

    Engineers make up approximately 18 percent of our workforce within the Pittsburgh District, with approximately 130 engineer positions out of 725 total employees. The remaining 82 percent of employees in the Pittsburgh District work as environmentalists, biologists, industrial hygienists, planners, schedulers, financial managers, quality assurance representatives, office assistants, public affairs specialists, media relations, contracting officers, lawyers, lock and dam operators, mechanics, park rangers, geospatial specialists, surveyors, repair fleet, logistics, military officers, and other support personnel. Engineers at the Pittsburgh District oversee diverse construction projects benefiting the local, regional and national communities. Projects can range from construction at reservoirs that offer safety and protection to downstream residents to navigation facilities supporting river navigation.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 14:30
    Photo ID: 8260206
    VIRIN: 240216-A-TI382-1113
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pittsburgh District promotes STEM careers at Carnegie Science Center [Image 8 of 8], by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pittsburgh District promotes STEM careers at Carnegie Science Center
    Pittsburgh District promotes STEM careers at Carnegie Science Center
    Pittsburgh District promotes STEM careers at Carnegie Science Center
    Pittsburgh District promotes STEM careers at Carnegie Science Center
    Pittsburgh District promotes STEM careers at Carnegie Science Center
    Pittsburgh District promotes STEM careers at Carnegie Science Center
    Pittsburgh District promotes STEM careers at Carnegie Science Center
    Pittsburgh District promotes STEM careers at Carnegie Science Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Career
    Army Corps of Engineers
    STEM
    Pittsburgh District
    Carnegie Science Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT