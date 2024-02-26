A student talks with employees from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District during an event promoting careers in Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) at the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh, Feb. 16, 2024.



Engineers make up approximately 18 percent of our workforce within the Pittsburgh District, with approximately 130 engineer positions out of 725 total employees. The remaining 82 percent of employees in the Pittsburgh District work as environmentalists, biologists, industrial hygienists, planners, schedulers, financial managers, quality assurance representatives, office assistants, public affairs specialists, media relations, contracting officers, lawyers, lock and dam operators, mechanics, park rangers, geospatial specialists, surveyors, repair fleet, logistics, military officers, and other support personnel. Engineers at the Pittsburgh District oversee diverse construction projects benefiting the local, regional and national communities. Projects can range from construction at reservoirs that offer safety and protection to downstream residents to navigation facilities supporting river navigation.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 14:30 Photo ID: 8260204 VIRIN: 240216-A-TI382-1055 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.67 MB Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pittsburgh District promotes STEM careers at Carnegie Science Center [Image 8 of 8], by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.