Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black History Month Bowling Tournament [Image 3 of 4]

    Black History Month Bowling Tournament

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Glenda Mosby, 336th Training Squadron curriculum developer, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kris Bauer, 335th Training Squadron student, bowl during the Black History Month Bowling Tournament at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 16, 2023. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 13:25
    Photo ID: 8260062
    VIRIN: 240216-F-TI822-1063
    Resolution: 4886x3257
    Size: 10.26 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month Bowling Tournament [Image 4 of 4], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Black History Month Bowling Tournament
    Black History Month Bowling Tournament
    Black History Month Bowling Tournament
    Black History Month Bowling Tournament

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Black History Month Bowling Tournament

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT