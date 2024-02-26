Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give a shout-out to Senior Airman Christian Holmes and Airman 1st Class Sauntino Adams from the 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron for being chosen as the Warriors of the Week this week! On Dec. 23, 2023, Holmes and Adams responded to an on-base car accident. They were first on scene as emergency medical technicians and skillfully administered lifesaving care, navigating a difficult but perfect transfer back to Keesler Medical Center with proper spinal precautions and respiratory assistance. Their efforts as nationally registered EMTs continuously safeguard the 58,000 federal beneficiaries that KMC supports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 13:24
    Photo ID: 8260056
    VIRIN: 240221-F-TI822-1001
    Resolution: 5234x3489
    Size: 10.22 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week

