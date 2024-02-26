Warrior of the Week

Let's give a shout-out to Senior Airman Christian Holmes and Airman 1st Class Sauntino Adams from the 81st Healthcare Operations Squadron for being chosen as the Warriors of the Week this week! On Dec. 23, 2023, Holmes and Adams responded to an on-base car accident. They were first on scene as emergency medical technicians and skillfully administered lifesaving care, navigating a difficult but perfect transfer back to Keesler Medical Center with proper spinal precautions and respiratory assistance. Their efforts as nationally registered EMTs continuously safeguard the 58,000 federal beneficiaries that KMC supports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

