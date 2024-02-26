Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month Basketball Tournament [Image 1 of 6]

    Black History Month Basketball Tournament

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen participate in the Black History Month Basketball Tournament at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 16, 2023. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 13:22
    Photo ID: 8260042
    VIRIN: 240216-F-TI822-2147
    Resolution: 3540x5310
    Size: 13.33 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Black History Month Basketball Tournament

