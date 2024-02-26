U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin Jamison, 37th Bomb Squadron director of operations, gets interviewed by a Swedish reporter at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Feb. 27, 2024, during Bomber Task Force 24-2. By maintaining a ready and capable strategic bomber force, U.S. support to coalition forces maintains strategic access and agility in a dynamic security environment. BTF operations provide U.S. leaders with strategic options to assure Allies and partners, while deterring potential adversary aggression across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 10:04
|Photo ID:
|8259727
|VIRIN:
|240227-F-HX125-1001
|Resolution:
|7837x5225
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|LULEA, SE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force 24-2 media interview [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
