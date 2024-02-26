Bomber Task Force 24-2 B-1B Lancer

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, sits on a landing pad at Luleå-Kallax Air Base, Sweden, Feb. 28, 2024, during Bomber Task Force 24-2. These BTF missions are representative of the U.S.' extended deterrent commitment to its Allies and partners and enhance regional security. BTF operations provide U.S. leaders with strategic options to assure Allies and partners, while deterring potential adversary aggression across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

