    Petroleum and Water Department honors fallen from 1991 missile attack [Image 4 of 4]

    Petroleum and Water Department honors fallen from 1991 missile attack

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Advanced Individual Training students set a wreath near a memorial marker as part of the Petroleum and Water Department’s 33rd Wreath Laying Ceremony in honor of the 14th Quartermaster Detachment on a rainy day Feb. 23, 2024, at the 14th’s Water Training Site and Memorial Marker at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. This annual event aims to remember the sacrifices and bravery of the Soldiers who have served in this Army Reserve water purification detachment out of Greensburg, Pa. On Feb. 25, 1991, an Iraqi SCUD missile exploded its half-ton warhead inside the Dhahran barracks in Saudi Arabia, where the 14th Quartermaster Detachment and other U.S. Soldiers were located. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    Memorial
    Gulf War
    water purification
    Quartermaster School
    14th QM Det.
    Fort-Gregg-Adams-News-2024

