Petroleum and Water Department honors fallen from 1991 missile attack

Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Terry L. Davis Jr. speaks to a crowd as part of the Petroleum and Water Department’s 33rd Wreath Laying Ceremony in honor of the 14th Quartermaster Detachment on a rainy day Feb. 23, 2024, at the 14th’s Water Training Site and Memorial Marker at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. On Feb. 25, 1991, an Iraqi SCUD missile exploded its half-ton warhead inside the Dhahran barracks in Saudi Arabia, where the 14th Quartermaster Detachment and other U.S. Soldiers were located. Davis Jr., guest speaker and former detachment sergeant, had deployed with the 14th during the Gulf War and was present that tragic day. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

