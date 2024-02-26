Attendees speak during the Agile Combat Employment Conference at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Feb. 27, 2024. This image has been altered to obscure security badges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 07:51 Photo ID: 8259515 VIRIN: 240227-F-LE393-1174 Resolution: 5992x3987 Size: 3.36 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Spain hosts Agile Combat Employment Conference [Image 13 of 13], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.