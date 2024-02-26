Task Force 56 Conducts Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training

240220-A-VV187-1176 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 20, 2024) A U.S. Navy Diver, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force (TF) 56, left, and a member from the Royal Saudi Navy participate in explosive ordnance disposal training in Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 20. TF 56 is an expeditionary combat force stationed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Army photo)
