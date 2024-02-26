Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force 56 Conducts Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training

    Task Force 56 Conducts Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Pvt. Tyrin Saunders 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240220-A-VV187-1176 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 20, 2024) A U.S. Navy Diver, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force (TF) 56, left, and a member from the Royal Saudi Navy participate in explosive ordnance disposal training in Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 20. TF 56 is an expeditionary combat force stationed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Army photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 56 Conducts Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training [Image 7 of 7], by PV1 Tyrin Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    EOD
    Task Force 56
    TF 56

