Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TR ET repairs [Image 4 of 8]

    TR ET repairs

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Miller 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 26, 2024) U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 2nd Class Daylen Danforth, from Keene, N.H., conducts signal testing aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Feb. 26, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 7th Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 7th Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 06:49
    Photo ID: 8259465
    VIRIN: 240226-N-VA505-1048
    Resolution: 6507x4338
    Size: 650.45 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TR ET repairs [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Supply
    Fueling Levels
    TR ET repairs
    TR ET repairs
    TR ET repairs
    TR ET repairs
    TR ET repairs
    TR ET repairs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Pacific Ocean
    U.S. 3rd Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT