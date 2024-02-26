Fueling Levels

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 26, 2024) U.S. Aviation Boatswain Mate (Fuels) Michael Martinez, from San Antonio, takes notes on fuel levels in a pump room aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Feb. 26, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 7th Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 7th Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb M. Foote)

