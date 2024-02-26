U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 207th Military Intelligence Brigade engage targets with an M4 carbine in prone position during zero and weapons qualification at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, Feb. 27, 2024.

(U.S. Army Photo by Graigg Faggionato)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 04:58 Photo ID: 8259433 VIRIN: 240227-O-KP807-7201 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 14.65 MB Location: CAO MALNISIO, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, Live fire Training 27 February Cao Malnisio [Image 25 of 25], by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.