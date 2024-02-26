4th Squadron, 2CR Sniper Qualification

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment fires his Mk22 Advanced Sniper Rifle during sniper qualification at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 27, 2024. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

