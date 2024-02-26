U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct sniper qualification at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 27, 2024. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|02.27.2024
|02.28.2024 01:42
|8259225
|240227-A-BS310-1324
|7272x4848
|21.92 MB
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|3
|0
This work, 4th Squadron, 2CR Sniper Qualification [Image 16 of 16], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
