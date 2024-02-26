MX supports BTF

U.S. Air Force Airmen support the return of a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 26, 2024. The aircraft and Airmen, deployed from Minot AFB, North Dakota, were deployed in support of a routine Bomber Task Force mission. The Department of Defense remains fully committed to defense and deterrence of any actors that would look to undermine or threaten our shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

