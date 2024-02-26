MX supports BTF

U.S. Air Force Airman Robert Adams, a B-52 crew chief from the 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, places wheel chocks on a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron after a routine Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 26, 2024. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

