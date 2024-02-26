A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron returns to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, from a routine Bomber Task Force mission, Feb. 26, 2024. USINDOPACOM routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to our allies and partners through the employment of our military forces, demonstrating strategic predictability, while becoming more operationally unpredictable to adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 01:01
|Photo ID:
|8259155
|VIRIN:
|240226-F-EY126-1003
|Resolution:
|5722x3807
|Size:
|8.3 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MX supports BTF [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
