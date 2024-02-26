A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron returns to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, from a routine Bomber Task Force mission, Feb. 26, 2024. USINDOPACOM routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to our allies and partners through the employment of our military forces, demonstrating strategic predictability, while becoming more operationally unpredictable to adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 01:01 Photo ID: 8259155 VIRIN: 240226-F-EY126-1003 Resolution: 5722x3807 Size: 8.3 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MX supports BTF [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.