MX supports BTF

U.S. Air Force Airman Robert Adams, a B-52 crew chief from the 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, places wheel chocks on a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron after a routine Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 26, 2024. The Department of Defense remains fully committed to defense and deterrence of any actors that would look to undermine or threaten our shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

