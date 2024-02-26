MANGILAO, Guam (Feb. 24, 2024) - Cmdr. Todd Blackman, commanding officer, Naval Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division, far right, and his wife, meet Airmen from the 644 Combat Communications Squadron at the 2024 Quality of Life Expo, which was held at the University of Guam Field House, Feb. 24.



The expo featured more than 70 local, regional, and international organizations to share information and showcase resources and services available to the military community in Guam.



(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 00:47 Photo ID: 8259152 VIRIN: 240224-N-LS152-8342 Resolution: 2100x1401 Size: 949.06 KB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Quality of Life Expo [Image 4 of 4], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.