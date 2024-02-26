Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Quality of Life Expo [Image 4 of 4]

    2024 Quality of Life Expo

    GUAM

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    MANGILAO, Guam (Feb. 24, 2024) - Cmdr. Todd Blackman, commanding officer, Naval Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division, far right, and his wife, meet Airmen from the 644 Combat Communications Squadron at the 2024 Quality of Life Expo, which was held at the University of Guam Field House, Feb. 24.

    The expo featured more than 70 local, regional, and international organizations to share information and showcase resources and services available to the military community in Guam.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

