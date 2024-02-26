USS Benfold Undocking At SRF-JRMC

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 18, 2024) — U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) prepares to undock the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) from Dry Dock 4 on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Feb. 18, 2024. Each undocking is a complex evolution that requires teamwork across the entire waterfront to ensure a safe and on-time event. For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)

