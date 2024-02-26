Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Undocking At SRF-JRMC [Image 7 of 19]

    USS Benfold Undocking At SRF-JRMC

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.18.2024

    Photo by Randall Baucom 

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 18, 2024) — Lt. Masis Torosyam, Docking Officer Under Instruction (U/I), from U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) provides a safety brief prior to the undocking of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) from Dry Dock 4 on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Feb. 18, 2024. Each undocking is a complex evolution that requires teamwork across the entire waterfront to ensure a safe and on-time event. For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)

    IMAGE INFO

