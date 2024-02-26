Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Adjutant General host Indian Army delegation [Image 8 of 13]

    California Adjutant General host Indian Army delegation

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew P. Beevers, Adjutant General, California Military Department host GEN Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army, during Pande and his delegations visit at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024. The visit marks a significant stride in a collaborative efforts to deepen professional military education and trust, supporting each other's modernization through tech advancements and to conduct joint exercise, enhancing interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Adjutant General host Indian Army delegation [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    The Adjutant General
    129th Rescue Wing
    California Military Department
    Maj. Gen Matthew P. Beevers

