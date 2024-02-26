California Adjutant General host Indian Army delegation

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew P. Beevers, Adjutant General, California Military Department host GEN Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army, during Pande and his delegations visit at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024. The visit marks a significant stride in a collaborative efforts to deepen professional military education and trust, supporting each other's modernization through tech advancements and to conduct joint exercise, enhancing interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Location: CA, US