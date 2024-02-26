Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spotlighting Fort Johnson engineer for Engineers Week

    Spotlighting Fort Johnson engineer for Engineers Week

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    Kajun Miller, project branch management chief at Fort Johnson's Directorate of Public Works, stands near road construction at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue. Feb. 21. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 15:41
    Photo ID: 8258413
    VIRIN: 240221-A-GH690-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spotlighting Fort Johnson engineer for Engineers Week, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Spotlighting Fort Johnson engineer for Engineers Week

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    spotlight
    DPW
    Engineers Week
    JRTC and Fort Johnson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT