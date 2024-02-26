U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- A U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) Cadet listens in on the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Senior Leader Discussion Panel while they discuss how the two services work together while maintaining their own unique cultures at the 31st annual National Character and Leadership Symposium (NCLS) hosted at USAFA on Feb. 21-23, 2024. NCLS brings together distinguished scholars, military leaders, corporate executives and world-class athletes to motivate and equip participants for honorable living and effective leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)

