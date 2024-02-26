U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Missy Franklin, olympic swimmer, speaks on the importance of culture and connections from an olympian’s perspective at the 31st annual National Character and Leadership Symposium (NCLS) hosted at The U.S. Air Force Academy on Feb. 21-23, 2024. NCLS brings together distinguished scholars, military leaders, corporate executives and world-class athletes to motivate and equip participants for honorable living and effective leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)
