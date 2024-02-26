U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines , speaks on why culture matters at the 31st annual National Character and Leadership Symposium (NCLS) hosted at The U.S. Air Force Academy on Feb. 21-23, 2024. NCLS brings together distinguished scholars, military leaders, corporate executives and world-class athletes to motivate and equip participants for honorable living and effective leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 14:26
|Photo ID:
|8258253
|VIRIN:
|240222-F-YD678-5005
|Resolution:
|4733x3153
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCLS 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT