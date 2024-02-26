Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCLS 2024 [Image 2 of 11]

    NCLS 2024

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Rayna Grace 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Lieutenant General Richard M. Clark, Superintendent of The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA), speaks at the opening ceremony for the 31st annual National Character and Leadership Symposium (NCLS) hosted at USAFA on Feb. 21-23, 2024. NCLS brings together distinguished scholars, military leaders, corporate executives and world-class athletes to motivate and equip participants for honorable living and effective leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo/Rayna Grace)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 14:26
    Photo ID: 8258247
    VIRIN: 240222-F-YD678-1018
    Resolution: 4066x2709
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCLS 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Academy
    USAFA
    NCLS

