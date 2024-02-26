A 96th Security Forces Squadron senior airman secures a torniquet onto the leg of his wingman during an active assailant exercise at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida Feb. 26, 2024. The event, part of a large-scale Air Force Materiel Command exercise examined the defenders’ response to an active assailant when their standard means of communication are removed due to a power outage. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 14:11
|Photo ID:
|8258205
|VIRIN:
|240226-F-oc707-3001
|Resolution:
|3000x2029
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Active assailant [Image 2 of 2], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT