A 96th Security Forces Squadron senior airman secures a torniquet onto the leg of his wingman during an active assailant exercise at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida Feb. 26, 2024. The event, part of a large-scale Air Force Materiel Command exercise examined the defenders’ response to an active assailant when their standard means of communication are removed due to a power outage. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 02.27.2024 Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US