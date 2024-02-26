Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Active assailant [Image 1 of 2]

    Active assailant

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.            

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    An assailant waits to fire a simulated rocket-powered grenade at approaching 96th Security Forces Squadron defenders during an active assailant exercise at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida Feb. 26, 2024. The event, part of a large-scale Air Force Materiel Command exercise examined the defenders’ response to an active assailant when their standard means of communication are removed due to a power outage. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 14:11
    Photo ID: 8258204
    VIRIN: 240226-F-oc707-3000
    Resolution: 3000x2124
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    eglin
    security forces
    exercise
    assailant

