The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” perform a photo chase mission over Navy Air Facility El Centro, Cali., February 26, 2024. The photo chase mission was flown during a low show practice. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 12:46
|Photo ID:
|8258030
|VIRIN:
|240226-F-XN197-5170
|Resolution:
|5480x3653
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds perform photo chase over El Centro [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
