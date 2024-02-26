Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds perform photo chase over El Centro [Image 1 of 6]

    Thunderbirds perform photo chase over El Centro

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” perform a photo chase mission over Navy Air Facility El Centro, Cali., February 26, 2024. The photo chase mission was flown during a low show practice. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 12:46
    Photo ID: 8258027
    VIRIN: 240226-F-XN197-6024
    Resolution: 5714x3809
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds perform photo chase over El Centro [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    thunderbirds
    acc
    usafads
    fighterjet
    americasteam

