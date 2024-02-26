RAF Mildenhall celebrates the 100th Air Refueling Wing annual awards

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa deputy commander, speaks to attendees at the 100th Air Refueling Wing annual awards ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, Feb. 23, 2024. Alongside the 100th ARW command team, Lamontagne presented awards to each of the winners in recognition of their achievements and high performance standards throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

