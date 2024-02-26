Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall celebrates the 100th Air Refueling Wing annual awards

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Airman Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa deputy commander, speaks to attendees at the 100th Air Refueling Wing annual awards ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, Feb. 23, 2024. Alongside the 100th ARW command team, Lamontagne presented awards to each of the winners in recognition of their achievements and high performance standards throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

