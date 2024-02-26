Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spotlighting Fort Johnson engineer for Engineers Week [Image 2 of 2]

    Spotlighting Fort Johnson engineer for Engineers Week

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    Kajun Miller, project branch management chief at Fort Johnson's Directorate of Public Works, stands near road construction at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 11:08
    Photo ID: 8257737
    VIRIN: 240221-A-GH690-1002
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 7.67 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spotlighting Fort Johnson engineer for Engineers Week [Image 2 of 2], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spotlighting Fort Johnson engineer for Engineers Week
    Spotlighting Fort Johnson engineer for Engineers Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT