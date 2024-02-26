Kajun Miller, project branch management chief at Fort Johnson's Directorate of Public Works, stands near road construction at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 02.27.2024 11:08 Photo ID: 8257737 VIRIN: 240221-A-GH690-1002 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 7.67 MB Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spotlighting Fort Johnson engineer for Engineers Week [Image 2 of 2], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.