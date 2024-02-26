Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fox Company EGA Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Fox Company EGA Ceremony

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Judith Ann Lazaro 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receive their Eagle, Globe and Anchor on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 24, 2023. Following a culminating 15k hike to the parade deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Judith Ann Lazaro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 11:09
    Photo ID: 8257729
    VIRIN: 240224-M-FC877-1016
    Resolution: 2529x3793
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company EGA Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Judith Ann Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    formation
    Crucible
    M16-A4
    ERR
    MCRDPI

