Fox Company EGA Ceremony

Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receive their Eagle, Globe and Anchor on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 24, 2023. Following a culminating 15k hike to the parade deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Judith Ann Lazaro)

