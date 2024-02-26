Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ruttman Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    Ruttman Change of Command

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alyssa Rodriguez 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Col. J. Chad Phillips, 138th Fighter Wing commander, salutes Col. Bradley Ruttman during a Change of Command ceremony at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., June 4, 2023. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alyssa Rodriguez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ruttman Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alyssa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

