    Ruttman Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    Ruttman Change of Command

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alyssa Rodriguez 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Col. J. Chad Phillips, 138th Fighter Wing commander, pins a medal of recognition on Col. Bradley Ruttman during a Change of Command ceremony at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., June 4, 2023. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alyssa Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 10:49
    Photo ID: 8257689
    VIRIN: 230604-Z-IA685-1634
    Resolution: 6030x4020
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ruttman Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alyssa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

